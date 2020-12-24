Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Is Not Happy With Tony Dungy

Tom Brady has the most impressive résumé in NFL history, but that doesn’t necessarily make him the hardest quarterback to defend. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy turned some heads this week when saying Brady was the sixth-toughest quarterback he’s coached against.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move,” Dungy told Shannon Sharpe on an episode of ‘Club Shay Shay.’ “Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”

Dungy’s comments didn’t sit well with Damien Woody, who was teammates with Brady back in New England. The two-time Super Bowl champion responded to Dungy’s remarks during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

“It’s totally disrespectful, man. People will call me a homer and all that type of stuff because I played with Tom Brady, but I’ve seen his greatness up close and personal,” Woody said. “The other guys he talked about might have better arm talent. But from the neck up, Tom Brady is the absolute GOAT quarterback. Period.”

Tony Dungy said that Tom Brady was the 6th-most difficult QB he had ever coached against. @damienwoody: "It's totally disrespectful! … Tom Brady was, is the absolute GOAT quarterback. Period." pic.twitter.com/FrNArI9AxL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 24, 2020

Even though Woody wasn’t pleased with Dungy’s comments, it doesn’t sound like Brady cares too much about them.

Brady jokingly responded to Dungy with a picture of an Indianapolis Colts banner that says “2014 AFC Finalist.” He also provided some clarity on his relationship with Dungy during his media session on Wednesday.

“I was just having fun,” Brady told ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “I was only referring to him as the Indy head coach, not as the Bucs head coach. So it was nothing personal. Coach Dungy knows I love him. I was just giving him a little grief. He gave me a little grief. I gave him a little grief. It was all in good fun.”