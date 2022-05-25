Tom Brady's Knee Feeling Better: NFL Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is getting healthier at this stage in his NFL career.

During the 2021 offseason, Brady underwent a clean-up procedure on his knee. Fast forward a year later, and he now feels as if he can return to his normal training program.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Brady revealed that his knee feels so much better that he's now doing single-leg jumps again.

"I haven't done a single-leg jump in I don't know how many years," Brady said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

If Brady truly feels stronger this offseason, that could lead to him having another All-Pro season.

"Brady could have his best year yet," one fan tweeted.

"He's getting stronger...," another fan wrote.

Perhaps we'll see more scrambles from Brady this year since his knee is feeling better.

Brady, 44, retired earlier this offseason before deciding he still has some quality football left in him.

As long as Brady is protected in the pocket, the Buccaneers will be contenders in the NFC.