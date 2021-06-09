Tom Brady’s Latest Message Should Scare The NFL

Tom Brady proved a lot of his critics wrong last season, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise. That alone is an impressive accomplishment, but the fact that he was nursing a knee injury in 2020 made it even more admirable.

Following the Buccaneers’ win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Brady underwent surgery to “clean up” an issue in his knee. With minicamp underway for the defending champions, it sounds like the seven-time champion is feeling good.

During this Wednesday’s practice, Brady spoke to reporters about his knee injury and the procedure he underwent this offseason. His comments about his status moving forward should scare the 31 other teams in the NFL.

Brady revealed that his knee has improved drastically because of the surgery, telling reporters “I feel I’ll be able to do some different things this year that I wasn’t able to do last year.”

At 43 years old, Brady had 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. Let’s not forget he accomplished all of that while nursing a knee injury.

Now that he’s inching closer to full strength, Brady could post even better numbers in Bruce Arians’ offense. Just the thought of him improving in Tampa Bay’s system should have opposing teams nervous about how dangerous the defending champions could be this fall.

