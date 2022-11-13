Tom Brady's Lengthy Streak Has Officially Come To An End

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady came tantalizing close to making NFL history during today's game in Munich.

When Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton intercepted Brady late in the fourth quarter, it snapped a streak of 399 passing attempts without an INT.

That stretch is the second-longest of all-time, just three passes behind Aaron Rodgers' record-setting mark in 2018.

Brady's interception not only ended his impressive streak, it also led to a Seattle touchdown to cut the Tampa Bay lead to 21-16.

However, TB12 and the Bucs offense woke up and got things moving on their next possession. Brady completions of 17 and 13 yards to Julio Jones and Chris Godwin and runs of 18 and 12 yards by rookie Rachaad White have moved the ball deep into Seattle territory.

The Bucs are just a couple of kneeldowns away from their second-straight win and a 5-5 overall record.