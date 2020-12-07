Tom Brady’s Mansion Was Reportedly Broken Into This Morning

Tom Brady is living in South Florida now, as he plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he still has a home in Massachusetts.

That home, which is currently on the market, was reportedly broken into early on Monday morning.

Peter Wilson is reporting that Brady’s Brookline, Mass. mansion was broken into early on Monday morning. Police were reportedly called to the scene.

A man has reportedly been arrested.

Man accused of breaking into Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion in Brookline, police say https://t.co/KZdu1lGQfk — masslivenews (@masslivenews) December 7, 2020

From the report:

Authorities told NECN the suspect was arrested for breaking and entering at the mansion at 112 Woodland Road, owned by Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the football star’s wife. Law enforcement did not publicly identify the suspect but said he will be arraigned later Monday in court, according to NECN. No further details about the break-in were reported. Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bündchen are currently living in Florida.

The home is currently on the market.

#BREAKING: #Brookline police say the man who into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mansion is a 34-year-old homeless man. He was arrested after a call to the Woodland Road address at 5:55 am. Their estate in South Brookline is currently listed for sale:https://t.co/E0mW1Jw1NV — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) December 7, 2020

Brady and his family reportedly rented Derek Jeter’s Tampa Bay-area mansion when they first moved down to Florida. They’ve reportedly since moved into a new home.

The former New England Patriots star left the Northeast this offseason when he signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers.