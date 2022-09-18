Tom Brady's New Practice Schedule For This Season Has Been Revealed

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Tom Brady will have a different practice schedule during the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Brady was listed as a non-participant in Bucs' practice for what was deemed a rest day. This is reportedly going to be a regular occurrence.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady will have a designated rest day every Wednesday throughout the regular season.

"Sources informed of the team's plans say for the first time in his illustrious career, Brady will receive the same designation every Wednesday of the season," Rapoport wrote.

"At times over the past two years, Brady has taken off some Thursdays during the season. But not every one

Even if he is 45, we'd bet there's a part of Brady that hates having to rest like this. It's a smart move though.

Brady should be able to function fine on Sundays without the extra midweek reps, and this keeps his body in shape for the long haul.

He'll also get to spend some time with his children and wife, which should come in handy amid the ongoing reported drama surrounding his marriage.