Tom Brady’s New Tweet About Charles Barkley Is Going Viral

Tom Brady had a ruthless message for Charles Barkley following the trash talk that occurred between the two men on Sunday.

Barkley took some playful shots at Brady during The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday afternoon. Brady struggled early, finding a lot of water, sand and woods, before breaking through on the seventh hole. The Buccaneers quarterback sunk a shot from about 150 yards out after getting chirped by Barkley.

“Chuck, shut your mouth, Chuck,” Brady said on the air. “Take some of that medicine.”

The trash talk didn’t stop there, either. Brady took to Twitter after losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

“I thought this was CHAMPIONS for charity Chuck..” he tweeted.

Brady, of course, is referencing the fact that Barkley never won an NBA championship. He’s one of the greatest players in NBA history to never win a title. Barkley did win an Olympic gold medal on the Dream Team, though.

Brady’s playful shot at Barkley has quickly gone viral, with nearly 7,000 likes in about 20 minutes.

This is all in good fun, of course.

One of the most-entertaining aspects of The Match: Champions for Charity (which raised roughly $20 million for coronavirus relief) was seeing all of these incredible athletes interacting with each other on the golf course.