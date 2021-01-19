Tom Brady’s New Tweet About His High-Five Is Going Viral

Tom Brady was feeling good late in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round this past weekend. He was so pumped up about the Buccaneers’ upset win that he attempted to give one of the referees a high-five.

This hilarious moment came after Brady scored his third touchdown of the game to put Tampa Bay up 30-20 over New Orleans. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Brady didn’t receive a high-five from the NFL official.

Brady didn’t address this moment in his postgame press conference, but he did poke fun at it on Twitter this afternoon, posting that clip with the caption “You lost that lovin’ feelin’, bring back that lovin’ feelin.”

“You lost that lovin' feelin’, bring back that lovin' feelin’” pic.twitter.com/lo4XIhrId0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

We all know just how great Brady is as an athlete, but his social media content is also worth praising as well.

Last week, Brady had the NFL world laughing over his photoshopped picture of him and Drew Brees with a History Channel logo on it.

With the NFC Championship only a few days away, Brady will probably step away from posting hilarious content on Twitter. If he leads Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl appearance though, he should have some excellent tweets lined up.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Packers showdown is at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.