Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl earlier this month, a feat he previously believed to be “impossible.”

Brady holding up the Lombardi Trophy by season’s end has become a common sight for football fans everywhere. It began in 2002, when Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI. No. 12 proceeded to rattle off five more championship wins with the Pats, bringing his total to six during his 20 years with New England.

It took Brady just one year in Tampa Bay to bring the city a Super Bowl of its own. The 43-year-old took down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in blowout fashion earlier this month to win Super Bowl LV.

Brady has now won seven Super Bowls. Earlier in his career, he thought such a number was impossible, as he admitted to Gary Meyers in Meyers’ book Brady vs. Manning which was released in 2016.

Funny that you saw that now. Kind of jumps off the page. Tom had three titles when he said that to me. I talked about that line in one of the final episodes of The GOAT podcast. https://t.co/HfD5B52vrf — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) February 19, 2021

Tom Brady gave Gary Myers that quote back in 2015, when he had won just three championships. It’s incredible to consider he’s only gotten better as his career’s rolled along.

Since 2015, Brady has won four of his seven championships, the most recent being the Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Believe it or not, Brady and the Bucs will be right back in the championship hunt next season. The 43-year-old will be on another Super Bowl quest as he tries to raise the Lombardi Trophy for an eighth time.