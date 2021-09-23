Tom Brady’s Longtime Personal Trainer Has A Telling Admission

Tom Brady will make his highly-anticipated return to Foxborough next weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New England Patriots. Although that matchup is still over a week away, it’s already the topic of conversation in NFL circles.

Earlier this week, Tom Brady Sr. shared his thoughts on his son’s departure from New England. When asked if his son feels vindicated after leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, he said “Damn right.”

Brady’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, has also commented on the legendary quarterback’s time with the Patriots. Guerrero claims that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s relationship with Brady never truly evolved.

Instead of treating Brady like a legitimate star toward the end of his run in New England, Belichick allegedly viewed Brady as the 20-year-old kid who was drafted by the Patriots in 2000.

“The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really … I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Guerrero said, via the Boston Herald. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.

“He’s older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Brady has done an excellent job of staying quiet on this subject. The rest of the NFL world, meanwhile, can’t stop talking about Brady’s time with the Patriots.

It’ll be really interesting to see how Brady handles his return to New England next week.