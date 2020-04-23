Tom Brady’s Photoshop Of Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Just over a month ago, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the 2020 NFL season won’t kick off for another few months, Brady won’t have to wait that long for competition. Brady and Peyton Manning will be joining the contest for a two-on-two match featuring four of the biggest names in sports.

Earlier this week, news broke that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off in a rematch of their one-on-one showdown from November 2018. Manning and Brady will be their respective teammates for the draft.

Before the match kicks off, Brady put up a photoshop showing he and Mickelson on the course together. He also included his opponents, Tigers Woods and Peyton Manning – although they look a little smaller.

Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different… https://t.co/dNP3rphybt pic.twitter.com/jBXeg3UGXs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

Tiger and Phil faced off against each other just over a year – with Lefty getting the better of Woods.

In their head-to-head match-play event in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Woods and Mickelson were tied after 18 holes. Mickelson finally bested Woods in the fourth playoff hole.

As for Brady and Manning, the Denver Broncos bested Brady and the Patriots in the AFC title game in 2015 – before the Broncos won the Super Bowl.