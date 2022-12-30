Tom Brady's Reaction To Jalen Hurts Stats Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 31 to 15. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

During Thursday's press conference, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked a question about Eagles star Jalen Hurts.

The reporter said, "I just wanted to ask if you've been paying attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia with the QB sneak, kind of at an unprecedented rate this year. He's done it 29 times."

Brady's response to that comment is going viral. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said, "Wow...wow...wow...sick data."

Here's the viral clip:

For those wondering if this was Brady's way of dismissing Hurts' magical year, it was not.

Brady actually offered a lengthy response as to why Hurts and the Eagles are having so much success this season.

"[The QB sneak is] a great tool to have," Brady said. "I like the way they're doing it. They're kind of making it like a rugby scrum a little bit, putting a lot of bodies in there, which is kind of a new take on it. It'll be interesting to see how defenses start to defend that. But he's doing a great job. He's a great young player. He's throwing the ball well, running it well, sneaking it well, they're scoring touchdowns. They've got a great team."

Brady and Hurts could potentially cross paths in the playoffs.

The Buccaneers can clinch a postseason berth with a win this Sunday against the Panthers. The Eagles, meanwhile, need a win to clinch the top seed in the NFC.