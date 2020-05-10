Like many of us, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady watched UFC 249 last night.

Even more like us, Brady was grateful to have live sports back in the United States after so many months under lockdown. During the big UFC pay-per-view, Brady had a message for the athletes competing.

Taking to Twitter, Brady praised the UFC for putting on the event as well as the fighters for participating. He has respect for the “incredible discipline and determination by all the athletes.”

“Love the UFC!!!” Brady wrote. “Incredible disicpline and determination by all the athletes!! Main event next!! LFG !!”

UFC 249 was not only the first major sporting event to take place since the nationwide lockdowns began in March, but it also served as a potential preview of what we might get from upcoming events.

The UFC put on the event in an empty arena in Florida. Only the minimum number of personnel were allowed to attend an event that usually draws thousands.

It’s been proposed by just about every sports league in the country to finish or start the upcoming seasons in empty stadiums.

UFC 249 may have been the first, but it looks like it won’t be the last event to take place in an empty stadium as we try to return to normalcy.