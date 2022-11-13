Tom Brady's Tweet About Failed Trick Play Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady's sense of humor is intact after his unfortunate slip and fall on an ill-fated trick play during today's game.

With the Bucs up 14-3 and driving in the third quarter, Brady was the target n a running back tossback pass by Leonard Fournette. The 45-year-old quarterback fell on the turf at Allianz Arena in Munich, and Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted the throw.

Brady joked on Twitter this afternoon that if he had stayed upright, he'd have done an impression of his former teammate Randy Moss.

"If I don’t slip that’s Randy over the top for 6," Brady tweeted.

We sincerely doubt Brady's ability to outduel Woolen for a jump ball, but we regret that we didn't get the opportunity to see him try.

TB12 was still responsible for two of Tampa Bay's touchdowns in a 21-16 win. Those came in more traditional fashion, with the legendary QB hitting Julio Jones and Chris Godwin for touchdown passes.