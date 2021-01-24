Tony Dungy Reacts To The Controversial Penalty Call

Pass interference calls continue to vex the NFL, especially during Conference Championship Weekend. And it reared its ugly head once again in the NFC Championship Game on the final Buccaneers drive against the Packers.

With 1:46 remaining in the game, the Bucs were facing a 3rd-and-4 in their own territory. Tom Brady threw the ball to a receiver and the ball went incomplete.

But the flag came out for pass interference. Replay would show that a Packers defender tugged the receiver’s jersey. A few plays later, the Bucs kneeled down to win the game.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Hall of Fame head coach and NFL analyst Tony Dungy declared that it was obvious pass interference. But he also pointed out that the officials were letting other jersey grab calls go uncalled throughout the game. As a result, the inconsistency is going to be frustrating for fans.

“That was OBVIOUS Pass Interference,” Dungy wrote. “But the problem is they let other jersey grabs go during the game. Inconsistent calls frustrate you.”

That was OBVIOUS Pass Interference. But the problem is they let other jersey grabs go during the game. Inconsistent calls frustrate you. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 24, 2021

The inconsistency Tony Dungy is referring to is a controversial non-call just before the first half. A Bucs defender picked off Aaron Rodgers after tugging on Allen Lazard’s jersey. No flag was thrown.

Packers fans will likely be salty about this game for months or even years to come. Though they might not be quite as vocal as Saints fans were two years ago.

We can look forward to a lot of debates about which jersey tug and PI calls were right and which ones were missed.

What a rough way to end an otherwise fun game.