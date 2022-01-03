Tony Dungy Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown was the talk of the town on Sunday after what he did during the game against the Jets.

Brown got into a heated scuffle on the sideline with teammates during the game and had enough after. He took off his uniform and threw his jersey into the crowd before running off the field.

After the game, Bruce Arians told the media that Brown is no longer a Buc, which wasn’t a surprise to hear.

NBC’s Tony Dungy then commented on the situation on Sunday night and feels like Brown needs to get help.

“I’ve said this in the past: I feel sorry for Antonio Brown,” he said on Football Night in America. “He’s talented, but he needs help. In the NFL, we’re not doing him any favors if we keep signing him and keep rewarding this kind of behavior. Don’t sign him until he gets some help.”

Dungy may not have to worry about another team signing Brown as this is the third team Brown has quit on for his career.

As for the Bucs, they scored the game-winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds left on Sunday to get to 12-4 overall.

Their next contest will be on Jan. 9 against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.