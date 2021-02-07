Tony Kornheiser Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl Tonight

Who do you have in the Super Bowl tonight?

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday evening. The Chiefs enter the game as a three-point favorite over the Buccaneers.

Kansas City is looking to win its second straight NFL championship. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl last year. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Co. are looking to make it two in a row this year.

Tom Brady is standing in their way, though. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to win it all in the first year of the Brady era. The Buccaneers have won three straight playoff games, beating Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay on way to an NFC championship.

Can the Bucs make it four in a row with a win over the Chiefs on Sunday night? Tony Kornheiser doesn’t think so.

The ESPN analyst believes that the Chiefs will beat the Buccaneers and cover the three-point spread.

Tony’s Super Bowl pick! 🎉 Who ya got? And what do you think of the new wallpaper in the attic? ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/IrMUyr2Dsi — PTI (@PTI) February 7, 2021

There’s sound logic there, but it probably feels weird to bet against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.