Tony Romo Asked Tom Brady About The Super Bowl XLII Loss

Tom Brady and Eli Manning talk after preseason game.FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots greets Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants after a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is gearing up to play in his 10th Super Bowl, but first as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He and the Bucs will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in just a few days. Before the game kicks off, though, CBS analyst Tony Romo asked Brady about one of his worst losses.

The New England Patriots were heavily favored in Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. Eli Manning and company pulled off an incredible upset – a loss that still stings, according to Brady.

“Really, I give the Giants a lot of credit,” Brady said in the video. “They earned it. Eli made some clutch plays, they had a few lucky bounces, they had a helmet catch – but I give them credit.”

Speaking of luck, Brady had his fair share of bounces go his way during his tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brady and the Patriots had just put together arguably the best season in NFL history. They finished the regular season with a perfect 16-0 record and were looking to become the second NFL franchise to finish with an undefeated record.

Unfortunately, they ran into the team of destiny in the New York Giants. Eli Manning found wide receiver Plaxico Burress in the corner of the endzone for a game-winning touchdown with just 35 seconds left on the clock.

Don’t feel too bad for Brady, though. He’s gone on to win a few more Super Bowls.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.