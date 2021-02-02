Tony Romo Asked Tom Brady About The Super Bowl XLII Loss

Tom Brady is gearing up to play in his 10th Super Bowl, but first as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He and the Bucs will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in just a few days. Before the game kicks off, though, CBS analyst Tony Romo asked Brady about one of his worst losses.

The New England Patriots were heavily favored in Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. Eli Manning and company pulled off an incredible upset – a loss that still stings, according to Brady.

“Really, I give the Giants a lot of credit,” Brady said in the video. “They earned it. Eli made some clutch plays, they had a few lucky bounces, they had a helmet catch – but I give them credit.”

“Really, I give the Giants a lot of credit. They earned it. Eli made some clutch plays, they had a few lucky bounces, they had a helmet catch – but I give them credit." 😒 @TomBrady talks Super Bowl XLII with @TonyRomo. pic.twitter.com/WNSwRxVKrV — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 2, 2021

Speaking of luck, Brady had his fair share of bounces go his way during his tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brady and the Patriots had just put together arguably the best season in NFL history. They finished the regular season with a perfect 16-0 record and were looking to become the second NFL franchise to finish with an undefeated record.

Unfortunately, they ran into the team of destiny in the New York Giants. Eli Manning found wide receiver Plaxico Burress in the corner of the endzone for a game-winning touchdown with just 35 seconds left on the clock.

Don’t feel too bad for Brady, though. He’s gone on to win a few more Super Bowls.