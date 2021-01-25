Tony Romo Made His Super Bowl Prediction Back In Week 12

The Super Bowl matchup isn’t official yet, but it will be soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs are leading the Buffalo Bills, 38-15, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. Kansas City is less than eight minutes away from closing out Buffalo for a conference championship and a Super Bowl berth.

Earlier Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game.

So, we’ll get Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Tony Romo made his Super Bowl matchup prediction back in Week 12. The former Dallas Cowboys star thought that we would see the Buccaneers hosting the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after watching them play in the regular season.

“He said in Week 12, when the Bucs lost two straight and dropped to 7-5 entering the bye week, that they’d meet the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. How he knew this? I don’t know. Because they’d only had one signature win up until that point: Green Bay,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote.

.@TonyRomo is a FORTUNE TELLER. He said in Week 12, when the Bucs lost two straight and dropped to 7-5 entering the bye week, that they’d meet the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. How he knew this? I don’t know. Because they’d only had one signature win up until that point: Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/VBQ8MooHFl — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 25, 2021

Romo will be on the call for CBS for the Super Bowl.

Who do you have – Kansas City or Tampa Bay?