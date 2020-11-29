Tony Romo Sees 1 Issue With Tom Brady In Tampa Bay

Tom Brady has had his share of ups and downs in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s coming off one of his worst performances of the year.

In the days following Tampa’s Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, there has been plenty of speculation about the reported tension between Brady and Bruce Arians. It seems like the QB and head coach aren’t on the same page.

On this afternoon’s CBS broadcast of Bucs-Chiefs, longtime NFL quarterback Tony Romo stuck up for Brady, saying the Bucs’ offense might need to make some tweaks to make the 43-year-old legend more comfortable.

Romo suggested slowing things down and allowing Brady more freedom to do things at the line of scrimmage to make life easier for himself and the offense.

Romo backing Brady. Said they need to slow things down. Let Brady make adjustments on motions. Not do everything after the snap and get smacked on the deep passes. — JC Cornell (@FullyLoadedTB) November 29, 2020

Right now, whatever Tampa Bay is doing, it’s not working. The Bucs have punted three times in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Kansas City has jumped ahead 10-0 on the strength of a 75-yard touchdown toss from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. A loss today would drop the Bucs further behind the Saints in the NFC South.

You can watch Bucs-Chiefs on CBS.