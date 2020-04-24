Bucs 1st Round Pick Has Great Comment On Tom Brady

Tom Brady has to like what his new franchise did with their first pick. Tampa Bay, which had a very tough time protecting Jameis Winston last season, added a franchise tackle in Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs is a workout monster, and a very productive player on the field. He played both tackle positions for the Hawkeyes in 2019. He should slide in at right tackle, opposite Donovan Smith in front of Brady.

The Buccaneers now have one of the most intriguing offenses in the NFL. Brady has big-time weapons like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and the recently unretired Rob Gronkowski to throw to. The offensive line is a work in progress, but this pick, really helps.

Some thought Wirfs could go as high as No. 4 to the New York Giants. He wound up as the fourth offensive lineman off the board in a stacked group, but that meant great value for Tampa. When asked about the chance to block for the veteran Tom Brady, he had a pretty great response.

Bucs rookie Tristan Wirfs, born in 1999, on blocking this fall for Tom Brady, who was a rookie in 2000: "He's been in the league almost as long as I've been alive." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 24, 2020

Brady enters his first NFL season with a team other than the New England Patriots. He’ll try and help Bruce Arians take the lowly franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

With Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and new Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the NFC South, the division is one of the most interesting in football all of a sudden.

We’re sure the future Hall of Famer is happy to have an elite offensive line talent like Tristan Wirfs helping block the edge for him now.

[Greg Auman]