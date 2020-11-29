Trouble Could Reportedly Be Brewing With The Buccaneers

At 7-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still control their own destiny in the playoff hunt. But some trouble appears to be brewing between head coach Bruce Arians and QB Tom Brady that could derail things if unresolved.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there is “real tension” between Brady and Arians right now. Per the report, Arians is believed to be very unhappy with Brady’s recent performance despite adding some of Brady’s prefered weapons like Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccaneers have lost two of their last three games, and Brady has looked pretty washed in those games. In losses to the Saints and Rams, Brady has two touchdowns and five interceptions with less than 56-percent of his passes completed.

Overall, the Buccaneers are just 1-3 in primetime this year. If the playoffs started today, they would be the 5th seed and going up against Washington in the wildcard round.

It was widely believed that signing Tom Brady would be a plug-and-play addition that continued the strong offensive output that Jameis Winston led last year. While they still have a top 10 offense and a better record than this point last year, they’ve mostly struggled against the good teams.

Having played the Saints twice, the NFC South is out of their hands. Their best shot now is winning out and hoping that the Saints stumble if they want to avoid multiple road playoff games.

But the reports right now don’t bode well for the playoffs, regardless of whether they’re home or away.

Can the Buccaneers resolve their internal struggles before the playoffs?