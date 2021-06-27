Troy Aikman Was ‘Shocked’ By Tom Brady’s Offseason Comments

Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady reportedly joined an NFLPA conference call and implored his fellow players to take a hardline stance against offseason workouts.

Brady advocated for players being able to work out on their own away from their teams, saying that “we shouldn’t have overly competitive drills in May and June.”

“There’s no (bleeping) pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in the middle of December,” Brady reportedly said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

It might seem curious for Brady to back players having more time off, but NFL analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has a theory on why he did it. Aikman thinks it was gamesmanship on the part of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I was surprised to hear Tom Brady say the players need more time off. He was very vocal. It shocked me, because I know Tom well,” Aikman said on a recent episode of the “Flying Coach” podcast with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.

“And then I realized, that’s the greatness of Tom Brady, because I can assure you, he’s not taking those days off, and that team is not taking those days off. And so he views it as a total competitive advantage. If teams are practicing less, and he’s practicing more, that’s going to give him a leg up on the competition, and I think that was really the whole motivation for those comments.”

While Brady did not work out at the Buccaneers’ team facility this offseason, he did hold local workouts in Tampa with some of his teammates.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he supported the sessions, though he admitted he’d rather have the players working out at team headquarters.