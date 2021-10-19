Tuesday Update On Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski

For the past three games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski due to fractured ribs. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers held a light walkthrough to prepare for their Week 7 matchup. They decided to have an extra practice this week since they last played on Thursday night.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, he didn’t spot Gronkowski on the practice field for this afternoon’s walkthrough.

This doesn’t mean Gronkowski won’t be able to suit up on Sunday, but this update on the All-Pro tight end is a tad discouraging.

Light walkthrough for Bucs today with a bonus practice. Didn’t see Rob Gronkowski today at all. Encouraging to see Winfield, David, Sherman, though the latter two might need another week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 19, 2021

Gronkowski was on a tear before suffering a rib injury. In three games, he had 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, they have two capable tight ends to fill in for Gronkowski in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Last week, Howard hauled in six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Despite not having Gronkowski at their disposal for the past three games, the Buccaneers are averaging 30.6 points per game during his absence.

The NFL world will learn more about Gronkowski’s status when Tampa Bay releases its initial injury report on Wednesday.