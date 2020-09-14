TV Ratings For Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Debut Are In

Not surprisingly, Tom Brady drew massive TV ratings in his first game as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon.

There was some concern NFL ratings would be down this season in the midst of the pandemic and the upcoming presidential election. However, Sunday’s Buccaneers-Saints game drew the highest FOX NFL Week 1 game ratings over the last four years.

FOX Sports PR announced on Monday the Bucs-Saints game drew a 16.2 overnight rating. The network projects the game as the “most-watched telecast of any kind since Super Bowl LIV.”

The latest ratings indicate two major points. First, the NFL is alive and well, drawing in massive TV ratings to start the year. Second, Brady continues to be a major catalyst for a giant audience.

Fox says the @saints win over the @bucs drew a 16.2 overnight rating. That is a four-year high for a FOX NFL Week 1 game. The national (final) number comes out Tuesday including viewership info prior to the out-of-home viewership. One conclusion: The NFL isn't dead. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 14, 2020

The star-studded showdown between Brady's @Buccaneers and Brees' @Saints led America's Game of the Week to a strong start. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/q6NM6youjN — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 14, 2020

Not surprisingly, the game also put up serious numbers in the Tampa market locally.

Tom Brady’s debut as a Buccaneer earned a 28.3 rating in Tampa, a +33% gain over last season’s Bucs opener locally. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) September 14, 2020

High TV ratings are great. But Tom Brady can’t be happy with his Week 1 performance.

The former Patriots quarterback threw two interceptions on Sunday, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The Saints limited Brady to just 239 yards through the air. On the bright side, No. 12 did toss two touchdowns in a losing effort.

Optimism is still high for the Bucs this season, though. It’ll take time for Brady and the offense to start clicking. Until then, it may be a rough couple of weeks.

Tampa Bay gets back on the gridiron this Sunday to play the Carolina Panthers. Brady has a chance to win his first game as Buccaneer.