Former Patriots Player Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu’s Trash Talk

As they did in the NFC Championship Game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended the first half with a huge touchdown. Tom Brady found Antonio Brown for a short touchdown pass, after a pass interference call on Tyrann Mathieu set up the play. The Honey Badger was flagged again after the touchdown for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Chiefs star and Tom Brady have been going back and forth throughout the second quarter. That’s a bold choice by Mathieu, who you’d think would know better than to add more fuel to the fire here.

Apparently some of Brady’s former teammates know that all too well. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he heard from a former Patriot player who thought Tyrann Mathieu made a huge mistake.

“He poked the bear that is Tom Brady,” Smith shared from the unnamed player. “Brady is targeting him now. Going right after him.”

Whether it continues into the second half, it already had a major impact with the late first half touchdown. The Chiefs just settled for a third field goal of the game to cut the Bucs lead to 21-9. They’re still in the game, but being down just one score would be a much better situation for Kansas City.

Tom Brady was electric in the first half, completing 16-of-20 throws for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, had his most mediocre half in recent memory, and is currently 11-of-21 for just 75 yards. With the big losses along the offensive line, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ vaunted defensive line is getting after Mahomes on almost every drop back.

