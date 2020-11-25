Tyreek Hill Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Extremely Clear

Tom Brady may have struggled on Monday Night Football, but he still commands tremendous respect from his NFL peers.

Hill and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on Brady and the Bucs this Sunday. Right now, the best quarterback in the NFL is the man throwing Hill passes, Patrick Mahomes.

Still, as talented as Mahomes is, Hill still considers Brady to be the “GOAT” of the NFL, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Hill added that he is hoping for a jersey swap with Brady, though we’re not sure if that is feasible in this COVID-19 world.

Tyreek Hill said even though he plays with Mahomes, "Tom is the GOAT of our sport." Says he wants to call him Mr. Tom Brady. #bucs #ChiefsKingdom — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 25, 2020

Tyreek Hill on Tom Brady: "He's the GOAT of our sport … hope to get a jersey swap with him." #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 25, 2020

Looking at Brady’s overall numbers, they’re not bad at all. Through 11 games, he’s hitting on 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,955 yards and 25 touchdowns.

However, he’s thrown nine interceptions, and is on pace to set a career-high in that category. Brady has thrown 14 picks in a season twice, in 2004 and 2005, and has thrown single-digit interceptions in nine of the last 13 seasons.

Couple that with reports of some tension between TB12 and head coach Bruce Arians, and this year has not been smooth-sailing for the QB. On the bright side, Tampa Bay is still 7-4 and looking like a playoff team in the NFC.