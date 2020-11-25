The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tyreek Hill Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Extremely Clear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tom Brady may have struggled on Monday Night Football, but he still commands tremendous respect from his NFL peers.

Hill and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on Brady and the Bucs this Sunday. Right now, the best quarterback in the NFL is the man throwing Hill passes, Patrick Mahomes.

Still, as talented as Mahomes is, Hill still considers Brady to be the “GOAT” of the NFL, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Hill added that he is hoping for a jersey swap with Brady, though we’re not sure if that is feasible in this COVID-19 world.

Looking at Brady’s overall numbers, they’re not bad at all. Through 11 games, he’s hitting on 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,955 yards and 25 touchdowns.

However, he’s thrown nine interceptions, and is on pace to set a career-high in that category. Brady has thrown 14 picks in a season twice, in 2004 and 2005, and has thrown single-digit interceptions in nine of the last 13 seasons.

Couple that with reports of some tension between TB12 and head coach Bruce Arians, and this year has not been smooth-sailing for the QB. On the bright side, Tampa Bay is still 7-4 and looking like a playoff team in the NFC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.