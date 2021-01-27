Vegas Computer’s Score Prediction For The Super Bowl

We’re about a week and a half away from the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. This year’s big game is taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida, meaning the Buccaneers will get to play host to the Chiefs next Sunday.

Kansas City is entering this game as the favorite. The Chiefs are coming off a strong win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is coming off a close win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Who do you have winning it all?

OddsShark’s computer model has made its prediction for the contest. Here’s who the sportsbook’s computer model likes to win next Sunday.

OddsShark computer’s score prediction

Tampa Bay 31.5, Kansas City 23.2

***

This is a pretty surprising prediction from OddsShark’s computer, as Kansas City is viewed as the favorite by most sportsbook’s game lines. However, the Buccaneers have been playing at a really high level and the Chiefs could have issues on the offensive line.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Kansas City is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game will air on CBS.