Veteran NFL RB LeSean McCoy Signs With New Team

On Thursday afternoon, veteran running back LeSean McCoy signed a deal with a new team.

The former NFL star signed with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season. That move paid off as he helped the team capture a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

After one year in Kansas City, McCoy is heading to the NFC. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the running back is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

“He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the news from Schefter.

Earlier this offseason, McCoy was linked to the Philadelphia Eagles after two Eagles players expressed interest in playing alongside the talented running back.

In six seasons with the Eagles, McCoy totaled 6,792 yards and 44 touchdowns on the ground. In the end, the Eagles never offered McCoy a contract and he signed with a different NFC team.

He becomes the latest former NFL star who is a little past their prime to join the Buccaneers. Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers earlier this offseason and then the team traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

All three might not be at their best any more, but they’ll still likely be in the playoff hunt.