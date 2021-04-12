The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only re-signed all 22 starters from last season’s championship team. They then went out and signed another quality running back on Monday.

The Buccaneers have added free agent running back Giovani Bernard to the fold, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. It’s a one-year deal for the former Cincinnati Bengals back.

Both Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians were heavily involved in persuading Bernard to sign with the Bucs.

“Veteran RB Giovani Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the #Bucs, per source,” Pelissero said on Twitter on Monday. “Tom Brady and Bruce Arians both personally recruited Bernard, one of the NFL’s best receiving backs, after his release from Cincinnati. Another weapon for Brady and the Super Bowl champs.” Veteran RB Giovani Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the #Bucs, per source. Tom Brady and Bruce Arians both personally recruited Bernard, one of the NFL’s best receiving backs, after his release from Cincinnati. Another weapon for Brady and the Super Bowl champs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2021

This is a significant signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Why? We all know how much Tom Brady loves checking down to his running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best backs in the passing game.

In eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard caught 342 passes for 2,867 yards and 11 touchdowns. That checks out to over 42 catches for 385 and a touchdown per season since he’s been in the league.

Brady made significant use of both Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette in the passing game last season. With Bernard in the mix, the Bucs may now have the most versatile running back unit in the NFL.

Somehow, Tampa Bay got better this off-season, just several months after winning a championship.