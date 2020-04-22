Video: Buccaneers Have Message For Rest Of The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since 2007 and have come close to getting back only twice since then.

But coming off a year where they had the No. 3 defense, the Bucs have made huge upgrades by signing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski. Now, the Buccaneers have a message for the rest of the NFL.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the Buccaneers declared “They ain’t ready for this #GoBucs.” A video then plays to explain why.

Highlights of Gronkowski’s amazing touchdown grabs play over the 59-second video. Ryan Innes’ Born to Win plays in the background to make the message loud and clear.

The Buccaneers are putting everyone on notice in 2020.

For the last 10 years, the Brady-Gronkowski connection has been one of the NFL’s best.

From 2010 to 2018, the Gronkowski caught for 79 touchdowns – 78 of which came from Brady. No other player in the NFL had as many during that span, let alone from one quarterback.

Those two join a Buccaneers team that is already stacked with offensive weapons. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both made the Pro Bowl last year. Cameron Brate and OJ Howard (if he stays) are both solid tight ends for depth. And Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber are an effective running back tandem.

With an offense that potent, we could be looking at the making of the best Buccaneers offense ever.