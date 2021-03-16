Rob Gronkowski‘s return to football from retirement will span at least one more year. The star tight end signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

The writing was on the wall here. As much as Gronkowski teased he may explore other options in free agency, a return to Tampa made the most sense by far.

The veteran tight end continues to get to work with his longtime teammate in Tom Brady. He also has another opportunity to win another championship – a quest many players of Gronkowski’s age aspire to do.

Following the news of Gronkowski’s new contract with the Bucs, Tampa Bay posted the perfect reaction. To no surprise, the reaction included Brady. Check it out below.

Sorry, football fans. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski aren’t going away anytime soon.

Gronk will play at least one more year before evaluating his NFL future during the 2022 off-season. Brady, meanwhile, appears to still have plenty left in tank. As long as No. 12 is around, the Bucs are going to be in the championship picture.

Tampa Bay is working hard to keep its 2020-21 roster intact for the 2021-22 season. The organization has already re-signed Brady, Gronk, Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David, keeping most of its foundation in place for the next few years.

As long as Brady and the Bucs defense continues to play at a high level, Tampa Bay could be on the verge of creating a dynasty.