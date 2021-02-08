The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Postgame Conversation Between Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrate the Bucs winning the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski teamed up again this season and picked up right where they left off in New England: winning Super Bowls.

Gronkowski’s final game with the Patriots was a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. After a year away from football, he decided to come out of retirement and join Brady in taking his talents to Tampa Bay for the 2020 season.

The pair won their fourth Super Bowl together last night, with Gronkowski hauling in two of Brady’s three touchdown throws in a 31-9 blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the game, NFL Films cameras captured an awesome (and candid) conversation between Brady and Gronkowski amid the confetti falling on the field.

“This is what we do,” Brady said to Gronkowski, who joked that he was saving his two touchdowns for the Super Bowl.

It is widely-recognized at this point that Brady is the GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks, but this season, Gronkowski only further solidified his case as the top tight end in NFL history.

The man returned from a year away from football, and after shaking off some rust, resumed being a dominant blocker and capable receiving threat. He capped it off with a massive performance in the Super Bowl.

Oh, and both Brady and Gronkowski say they will be back in 2021. Is ring No. 5 as teammates on the horizon?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.