Video: Drew Brees Reacts To Tom Brady Breaking His Record

Tom Brady broke the NFL career passing yardage record tonight in his return to New England. Drew Brees, the previous record holder, was in attendance.

Brees is at Gillette Stadium as part of his duties on NBC’s Football Night in America broadcast. Naturally, after Brady passed him on the all-time yardage chart in the first quarter tonight, the cameras panned to Brees on the sideline.

Brees clapped while Al Michaels joked on the air about how Brees only held the record for a few years. The New Orleans Saints legend took it from Peyton Manning in 2018.

Drew Brees applauds Brady as he breaks his record 👏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/DsSqv6aSLK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2021

Brees and Brady are the two most famous and accomplished quarterbacks in the building tonight in Foxboro, but so far, Mac Jones is the only signal caller to throw a touchdown in this game.

The rookie from Alabama found tight end Hunter Henry moments ago to put the Patriots ahead 7-3 midway through the second quarter.

We’ll see what Brady has in store for a response.