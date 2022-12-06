Video: Frustrated Tom Brady Blows Up On Bucs Sideline

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We've seen Tom Brady have sideline blowups on occasion over the years.

Tonight was one of those instances. With Brady and the Buccaneers' offense struggling to do anything all night, the legendary quarterback seemingly had enough by the second half.

Video of Brady yelling and throwing out some salty language while sitting on the bench is going viral on social media.

Nothing crazy, but you can tell Brady is legit pissed. The Bucs have been unable to consistently get untracked offensively all season long.

Tampa Bay trails the New Orleans Saints 16-3 midway through the fourth quarter. Barring a major comeback, the Bucs are going to fall to 5-7 on the season.

That's still good enough for first place in the woeful NFC South, but instead of being 6-6 and 1.5 games ahead of the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs are only going to be up one-half game over Atlanta and the Saints, who will move to 5-8 with a win tonight.