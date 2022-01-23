Video: Ndamukong Suh Had Words For Matthew Stafford After 1 Play

From 2010 to 2014, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh were teammates on the Detroit Lions. But today they’re facing off as opponents, and Suh doesn’t seem to be enjoying the reunion.

In the first quarter of today’s Rams–Bucs playoff game, Suh hit Stafford during a pass play and knocked his former teammate to the ground. As the two were getting up though, Stafford appeared to kick at Suh, at which point Suh started pointing and mouthing off to the Rams QB.

But the referees didn’t like that immediately threw the flag. Suh was charged with taunting, giving the Rams 15 extra yards.

As the referee was making the official call, Suh could even be heard complaining to the official. “You see him kicked me?!” Suh said over the hot mic.

Ndamukong Suh got called for taunting Matthew Stafford. Suh on hot mic: "You see him kicked me?!"pic.twitter.com/jwbozgDE0j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2022

NFL fans immediately complained that the league was once again over-emphasizing the taunting rule. That’s been a point of contention in the NFL all season.

Not to put all of the blame at Ndamukong Suh’s feet, but referees might not have been inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. Suh’s previous history with antics on the field have been well-documented.

Things aren’t going especially well for the Bucs today. The home team have quickly found themselves in a 14-point hole early in the second quarter.

Will Suh and the Bucs overcome these early obstacles and beat the Rams?

The game is being played on NBC.