Video Of Tom Brady Yelling At Teammate Is Going Viral

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup of 3-1 teams in search of their fourth win.

Star quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers looked like they were in for a dominant performance. Tampa Bay jumped out to a 13-0 lead before the Bears finally woke up.

Chicago scored the final 14 points of the first half to take a 14-13 lead into the half. Brady and the Bucs responded well to start the second half, scoring a field goal to take a 16-14 lead.

Late in the third quarter, though, the Buccaneers started to unravel with a series of awful penalties. The worst came when starting center Ryan Jensen was flagged for a personal foul on a promising drive.

The drive eventually stalled and Brady was not happy when he came to the sideline. Brady gave his offensive lineman an earful as they walked off the field.

Check it out.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen Brady fired up on the sidelines. Fans of the New England Patriots have seen this plenty over the past two decades.

This time, he has a point. If Jensen wasn’t flagged for a personal foul, the Buccaneers very well could have put some more points on the board.

As it stands now, the Buccaneers hold a 16-14 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Can the Bucs hold on?