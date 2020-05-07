Video: Peyton Manning’s Message For Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady had no issue beating Peyton Manning on the football field over the years. But Manning will look to avenge his 6-11 record against Brady as he teams up with Tiger Woods in “The Match” later this month.

Woods and Manning will team up as they take on Brady and Phil Mickelson on May 24th at The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida. “The Match” will be a rematch of Woods and Mickelson’s head-to-head back in 2018, when Mickelson beat Woods on a fourth-playoff hole.

Adding Brady and Manning to the mix will certainly draw in an even larger audience this time around – and make for some entertaining trash talk in the process. Fortunately for us all, Manning took it upon himself to get the trash talk started earlier than expected.

The NFL legend had a hilarious rant about the location of the event, Brady’s betrayal of Boston this off-season and the two duo’s championship totals. Check out Manning’s Brady-directed comments in the video below:

Manning certainly isn’t holding back when it comes to trash talking Brady.

But as we all know, the two legends share a great relationship off-the-field.

Tune in on May 24th to catch “The Match” as Manning and Woods take on Brady and Mickelson in what’s expected to be an all-time classic.