Video Shows First Official Look At Tom Brady With Buccaneers

Earlier this offseason, star quarterback Tom Brady made the surprising decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After suiting up for the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady took his talents to the NFC. He inked a two-year deal with Tampa Bay that will pay him over $57 million if he hits all incentives.

Over the past few months, he’s been working with his teammates in an unofficial capacity. That caused problems earlier this offseason, but Brady and company were back at it in an official capacity this week.

The Buccaneers released the first look of Brady throwing passes to his new wide receivers. From the looks of it, the six-time Super Bowl champion seems comfortable with his new surroundings.

Check it out.

The last time Brady had a full compliment of weapons like he does now, he led the Patriots to an undefeated season and a Super Bowl appearance.

He has arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. With old teammate Rob Gronkowski alongside O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, the Buccaneers also boast an incredible tight end corps as well.

Tampa Bay is a legitimate contender for the NFC playoff race. The Buccaneers boast an underrated defense to go along with a potent offense.

Can Brady win another Super Bowl and his first outside of New England?