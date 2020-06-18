The Spun

Video Shows How Gronk Reacted To His New Bucs Jersey

rob gronkowski warms up during the super bowlATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady signing with the Bucs this offseason was enough to convince Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement. The legendary tight end couldn’t pass down joining the party in Tampa Bay.

It still doesn’t feel real that Brady and Gronk will be connecting on a team other than the Patriots. And it probably won’t until they play a down of football in Tampa Bay. But Gronk’s latest jersey reveal helps reality set in a bit.

The Bucs revealed Gronkowski’s No. 87 jersey to him this week. Luckily for the rest of us, Tampa Bay’s film crew gave us inside access to Gronk’s jersey-reveal reaction.

Adding Brady and Gronk haven’t been the only significant changes made by Tampa Bay this offseason. If you remember, the Bucs also re-designed their uniforms. Tampa Bay will be a whole new team this upcoming season.

Tampa Bay’s new uniforms received a mixed reaction from NFL fans. But Gronk clearly loves the new look – and to be honest, the new colors look good on the former New England tight end.

Gronkowski retired following the conclusion of the 2018 season. The former Patriots tight end was still productive during his final year in the league. But injuries slowed down the big-bodied tight end.

After taking a one-year break from football, Gronk is ready to get back on the football field. Tampa Bay’s offense will be must-watch TV this upcoming season.

