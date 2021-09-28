Video Shows Postgame Conversation Between Tom Brady, Jalen Ramsey

Although they were enemies for most of Sunday afternoon, it’s very evident that Tom Brady and Jalen Ramsey have nothing but respect for each other.

On Tuesday, Inside the NFL released a short video of Brady and Ramsey’s postgame conversation. Both players praised each other’s work on the gridiron.

“I respect you so much,” Ramsey told Brady. “I just love playing against you, man. It’s an honor man. You’re the G.O.A.T. for real. Appreciate you.”

Ramsey wasn’t the only one dishing out compliments, as Brady gave Ramsey credit for slowing down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ passing game. He told the All-Pro cornerback “You played great” following the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s the friendly exchange between Brady and Ramsey:

"I love playing against you.” Nothing but respect between Tom Brady and Jalen Ramsey 💪

pic.twitter.com/YsBs0HLHTk — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2021

Despite falling short to the Rams on Sunday afternoon, Brady made sure to let Ramsey know that he was outstanding against the Buccaneers.

It’s always cool to see elite athletes like this talk after the game, especially when they’re as well-respected as Brady and Ramsey.

Brady will look to bounce back from this loss with a win this Sunday against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Ramsey, meanwhile, will try to lead the Rams to a fourth straight victory when they take on the Arizona Cardinals.