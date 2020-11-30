Video Shows Postgame Handshake Between Mahomes, Brady

Much has been made this season about Tom Brady’s postgame handshake snubs, particularly following Tampa Bay Buccaneers losses.
Brady has snubbed a couple of notable quarterbacks following games this season. That didn’t happen on Sunday night, though.
The Buccaneers fell to the Chiefs on Sunday, 27-24, at home on Sunday. Tampa Bay dropped to 7-5 on the year, while Kansas City improved to 10-1.
Brady did not have a particularly great game, but he did shake hands with Mahomes.
Brady addressed his handshake snub with Nick Foles earlier this season.
“I didn’t even think about that. I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player, Super Bowl champ,” Brady said. “I don’t think it’s anything in particular except I have great admiration for Nick and he’s off to a helluva start.”
Foles, meanwhile, certainly seemed to notice.
‘‘You know, it’s happened a few times,” Foles said earlier this fall. “I’m sure that someday Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it.
“There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once and the other day on Thursday night. But it is what it is, and I think he’s a tremendous player.
“Someday we’ll have a good conversation.”
Hopefully that happens.
Mahomes, meanwhile, gets to enjoy both a win against Brady and a postgame handshake with him. That’s pretty rare among NFL quarterbacks these days.