Video Shows Postgame Handshake Between Mahomes, Brady

Much has been made this season about Tom Brady’s postgame handshake snubs, particularly following Tampa Bay Buccaneers losses.

Brady has snubbed a couple of notable quarterbacks following games this season. That didn’t happen on Sunday night, though.

The Buccaneers fell to the Chiefs on Sunday, 27-24, at home on Sunday. Tampa Bay dropped to 7-5 on the year, while Kansas City improved to 10-1.

Brady did not have a particularly great game, but he did shake hands with Mahomes.

Brady addressed his handshake snub with Nick Foles earlier this season.

“I didn’t even think about that. I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player, Super Bowl champ,” Brady said. “I don’t think it’s anything in particular except I have great admiration for Nick and he’s off to a helluva start.”

Foles, meanwhile, certainly seemed to notice.

‘‘You know, it’s happened a few times,” Foles said earlier this fall. “I’m sure that someday Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it.

“There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once and the other day on Thursday night. But it is what it is, and I think he’s a tremendous player.

“Someday we’ll have a good conversation.”

Hopefully that happens.

Mahomes, meanwhile, gets to enjoy both a win against Brady and a postgame handshake with him. That’s pretty rare among NFL quarterbacks these days.