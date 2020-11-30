The Spun

Video Shows Postgame Handshake Between Mahomes, Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Much has been made this season about Tom Brady’s postgame handshake snubs, particularly following Tampa Bay Buccaneers losses.

Brady has snubbed a couple of notable quarterbacks following games this season. That didn’t happen on Sunday night, though.

The Buccaneers fell to the Chiefs on Sunday, 27-24, at home on Sunday. Tampa Bay dropped to 7-5 on the year, while Kansas City improved to 10-1.

Brady did not have a particularly great game, but he did shake hands with Mahomes.

Brady addressed his handshake snub with Nick Foles earlier this season.

“I didn’t even think about that. I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player, Super Bowl champ,” Brady said. “I don’t think it’s anything in particular except I have great admiration for Nick and he’s off to a helluva start.”

Foles, meanwhile, certainly seemed to notice.

‘‘You know, it’s happened a few times,” Foles said earlier this fall. “I’m sure that someday Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it.

“There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once and the other day on Thursday night. But it is what it is, and I think he’s a tremendous player.

“Someday we’ll have a good conversation.”

Hopefully that happens.

Mahomes, meanwhile, gets to enjoy both a win against Brady and a postgame handshake with him. That’s pretty rare among NFL quarterbacks these days.


