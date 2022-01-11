Video Shows Rob Gronkowski’s Reaction To Getting Bonus

Tight end Rob Gronkowski earned a hefty financial incentive after making seven catches in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

After he made the snag that secured him the bonus, Gronkowski did what he does best: celebrate.

NFL films released a clip on Tuesday of the Buccaneers tight end on the sidelines following the catch that earned him a $1 million incentive. He first walked over to his quarterback, Tom Brady, to thank him for getting the ball on the final drive that the two players were on the field for on Sunday.

After checking that box, Gronkowski embraced Bucs offensive lineman Donovan Smith. The two celebrated with a dance and an improvised song.

"If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job." 😂 Gronk knew what he had to do in Week 18. @RobGronkowski (via @NFLFilms, @InsidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/Z31xRmqjpP — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2022

Gronkowski was well aware of what was at stake with the clock winding down in the Buccaneers final regular season game. Before he took the field for his final drive, he let Brady know and joked with other Tampa Bay staffers.

“If I don’t get a seventh catch, I have to go get a real job,” Gronkowski laughed.

Gronkowski ended the game with seven catches for 137 yards.

After beginning the year with four touchdowns in the first two games, the veteran tight end has cooled off considerably. He missed five starts during the middle of the season, appearing in just 12 games in his second year with the Bucs.

Gronkowski has still managed to make his impact felt this year in Tampa Bay. When he was on the field, he hauled in 55 catches for 802 yards ad six touchdowns.

The Buccaneers will only need to rely more on Gronkowski heading into the playoffs. With Chris Godwin out due to injury and Antonio Brown no longer in the mix, Brady needs other pass-catchers to step up if Tampa Bay hopes to repeat as Super Bowl champs.