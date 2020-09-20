Video Shows Tom Brady’s Reaction To Bucs WR’s Dropped Pass

Tom Brady is closing in on his first win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But not even the prospect of a win can keep him from getting frustrated by the small mistakes.

In the second half, Brady tried to drop a deep bomb into the hands of wide receiver Cyril Grayson. But Grayson was unable to properly track the ball, and it bounced off his helmet for an incompletion.

However, it was Brady’s reaction to the play that really has everyone talking. The FOX camera pans to Brady after the incompletion, and it shows Brady in ready to start dropping f-bombs.

There’s no audio, but even the most basic lip readers can tell what Brady is trying to say here. “What the *bleep*?” he pretty clearly says.

Mistakes from Tom Brady and his offense plagued the Buccaneers in their 34-23 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Limiting those mistakes against anyone, even the Carolina Panthers, is going to be crucial to ending the Tampa Bay playoff drought.

Brady learned everything there is to know about limiting mistakes during his time in New England. While he’s still efficient at moving the ball down the field, it hasn’t been enough.

He needs to give them a little something more if he wants to beat the great teams.

Can Brady and the Bucs hold on to beat the Carolina Panthers?

The game is being played on FOX.