Video Shows What Aaron Rodgers Told Tom Brady After Game

Tom Brady received a ton of criticism two weeks ago for not shaking Nick Foles’ hand after losing to the Bears. However, he did make sure to shake hands with Aaron Rodgers this past weekend.

Tampa Bay looked dominant on Sunday against Green Bay, as Todd Bowles’ defense had five sacks and two interceptions on the national stage.

Following his team’s loss, Rodgers had an encouraging message for Brady and the Buccaneers, saying “You guys got a good team.” He added: “we’ll see you down the line.”

Brady, meanwhile, was worried about Rodgers’ health since he took a couple of nasty hits from Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David and Ndamukong Suh. It appears that Rodgers is fine though.

Here’s the verbal exchange between Brady and Rodgers:

It’s possible that Brady and Rodgers will meet again this postseason. Green Bay has all the necessary pieces in place to win a Super Bowl, whereas Tampa Bay continues to show flashes of being a great team.

On the other hand, there’s also a sad possibility that Brady and Rodgers might not meet again. If that’s the case, Brady would finish with a 2-1 record against Rodgers.

Brady will be back in action this weekend against the Raiders on national television. As for Rodgers, he’ll look to have a bounce-back performance at home against the Texans.