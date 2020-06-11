Video Surfaces From Tom Brady’s “Secret” Bucs Workout

On Thursday afternoon, the first video of Tom Brady’s “secret” workouts with his new teammates finally emerged.

After weeks of hearing about Brady’s workouts with his teammates, we finally know what the group looks like. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has everyone from lineman to wide receivers out on the field.

Unfortunately, the video doesn’t show Brady tossing passes. However, it gives a good look at who the former New England Patriots star quarterback wants on the field with him.

Teammates like Rob Gronkowski have been a mainstay of Brady’s offseason workouts since he signed with the Buccaneers. Brady has also worked with wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans this offseason as well.

Our first look – from the sky – at Tom Brady's secret workouts at Berkeley Prep in Tampa. Brady and nine of his #Bucs teammates, including Rob Gronkowski, building team chemistry before training camp begins. pic.twitter.com/jdVOHLQkZP — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 11, 2020

Although he hasn’t been with the Buccaneers for long, Brady is already reportedly becoming the “leader” of the team.

NFL Network insider Mike Giardi spoke with members of the team who have raved about their new QB.

“Brady is the ‘Pied Piper’ of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Giardi said, during an NFL Network appearance. “This isn’t to disparage what Jameis Winston did there, but Brady is drawing all kinds of attention from his teammates for the energy that he’s bringing, not only in the workouts that he’s organized, but I’m told he’s lighting up the Zoom meetings.”

The Buccaneers are a favorite to make the playoffs in the NFC with Brady at the helm.