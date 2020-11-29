The Spun

Video: Tom Brady, Chiefs Star Get Into It After Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady right now, and at least one of KC’s top defensive players is letting the Bucs quarterback know about it.

On Tampa Bay’s first drive of the second half, Brady and the Bucs took the ball all the way down to the Kansas City four-yard line. However, the drive stalled after a completion for negative yardage and a misfire to Rob Gronkowski.

After the incompletion to Gronk on third down, Brady got into a little war of words with Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones has faced TB12 numerous times during the latter’s time in New England.

We’re going to guess what was said here was rated PG-13, at best.

Brady didn’t fare much better on Tampa Bay’s ensuing drive. Now behind 27-10, he connected with Chris Godwin for a long gain on what was his best throw of the day so far.

However, on the very next play, Brady was intercepted on a throw down the left sideline. The six-time Super Bowl champ’s recent struggles with the Bucs continue.

Given what has been said about Brady and head coach Bruce Arians lately, it bears watching how the rest of this game plays out.


