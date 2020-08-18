Video: Tom Brady, Gronk Connect For Big Play At Practice

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for plenty of big plays during their time with the Patriots. It looks like that big-play connection has made its way to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers enter the 2020 season with one of the best offenses in the NFL. Brady has plenty of weapons in the passing game, including Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The offense should have no problem clicking early on in the 2020 season.

The Bucs are already getting to work to prepare for the 2020 season. Brady and Gronk connected for a big-time play during a preseason practice on Tuesday.

Brady tossed a perfectly-placed ball over the shoulder and into the hands of Gronkowski, who got behind the defense for a big-time play. Take a look at the big play in the video below.

This is today’s deep ball I mentioned from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski. Brady shouted, “F—- yeah!” after the play. Safety Mike Edwards is the one who pops Gronk at the end. pic.twitter.com/UOC6Nwt6fn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 18, 2020

It looks like Brady and Gronk still have the same chemistry they played with in New England. This is a scary sight for the rest of the NFL.

Brady and Gronkowski were unstoppable during their time with the Patriots. No. 12’s accuracy coupled with No. 87’s catching and run-after-catch abilities was a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. It certainly looks like that nightmare will continue for the rest of the NFL this season.

The Buccaneers begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. Brady and Gronk have the chance to make an immediate statement if they’re able to take down the high-powered saints.