Video Of Tom Brady’s Morning Smoothie Is Going Viral

Throughout his career, Tom Brady has always been cognizant of what he puts into his body. Eating healthy is of the utmost importance to the legendary quarterback.

This morning, Brady shared some of his morning routine, which included a nutritious shake. In it, he included protein powder, pumpkin seed, blueberries and a banana, among other ingredients.

What caught people’s attention is what Brady did to the banana before putting it into the blender. He removed both ends, even though the entire piece of fruit was going to be churned thoroughly into the mixture.

“I don’t eat the ends. Don’t tell anyone,” Brady joked.

Tom Brady breaks off the ends of bananas before he PUTS THEM IN HIS SMOOTHIES I cannot with this man pic.twitter.com/wl18JILGlg — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) March 9, 2021

That’s a little quirky, but hey, whatever works for you. When you’re 43 and just won your seventh Super Bowl, you can pretty much eat whatever you want to.

Still seems like Brady is out on strawberries though.