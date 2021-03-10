The Spun

Video Of Tom Brady’s Morning Smoothie Is Going Viral

Tom Brady warming up at Lambeau Field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Tom Brady has always been cognizant of what he puts into his body. Eating healthy is of the utmost importance to the legendary quarterback.

This morning, Brady shared some of his morning routine, which included a nutritious shake. In it, he included protein powder, pumpkin seed, blueberries and a banana, among other ingredients.

What caught people’s attention is what Brady did to the banana before putting it into the blender. He removed both ends, even though the entire piece of fruit was going to be churned thoroughly into the mixture.

“I don’t eat the ends. Don’t tell anyone,” Brady joked.

That’s a little quirky, but hey, whatever works for you. When you’re 43 and just won your seventh Super Bowl, you can pretty much eat whatever you want to.

Still seems like Brady is out on strawberries though.


