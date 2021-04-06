Video: Tom Brady’s Response To Kylo Ren Is Going Viral

It’s been a fun off-season for Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still celebrating winning his seventh NFL championship.

Tom Brady visited Disney World this week. During the visit, he was confronted by Kylo Ren, the fictional villain from the Star Wars universe.

The Disney employee asked Brady to join the “Dark side” during the visit. Brady, as he almost always does, had the perfect response: “No thanks, I’m already on a winning team.” He sure is.

Take a look.

"No thanks, I'm already on a winning team."@TomBrady had the perfect response to Kylo Ren 😂 (via @DisneyParks) pic.twitter.com/glYFJWtKyR — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2021

Tom Brady just keeps winning. Will he ever slow down?

After winning six championships and spending 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady left the frigid northeast for sunny Florida a year ago. Some thought it would prove to be the end of his championship-winning days. They were wrong.

It took Brady less than one year with his new team to win a championship. It’s the second time in Bucs’ history they’ve won the Lombardi Trophy. Several more may be coming.

Tampa Bay re-signed most of its championship-winning roster this off-season. The Bucs are once again fully equipped for a Super Bowl run this upcoming season. This time, they won’t even have as much competition in their own division following Drew Brees’ retirement this off-season, weakening the Saints in the process.

As long as Brady’s healthy, the Bucs will be a threat to win championships in coming years. That means more trips to Disney World as well.